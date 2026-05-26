PGA Tour heads to Colonial without Scheffler and Spieth while LIV resumes in South Korea

PGA Tour CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE Site: Fort Worth, Texas. Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 70. Prize money: $9.9 million.…

PGA Tour

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,289. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.9 million. Winner’s share: $1,782,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Ben Griffin.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Wyndham Clark won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Notes: Scheffler is missing the Colonial for the first time when eligible. This also is the first time in his career Colonial and the Byron Nelson have been held in back-to-back weeks. … Jordan Spieth also is missing the Colonial for the first time since turning pro. … U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun at No. 9 is the highest-ranked player in the field. … Justin Thomas is playing Colonial for the first time since 2022. … Scheffler has finished in the top 5 in seven of the 11 tournaments he has played this year. His only win was The American Express. … Nico Echavarria is in the field. He fell out of the top 50 in the world when Wyndham Clark won in Dallas, costing the Colombian an exemption into the British Open. … Texas native Ryan Palmer received a sponsor exemption. This is his sixth start of the year, two on the European tour. He has yet to make a cut. … Si Woo Kim has gone over $6 million for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Next week: Memorial Tournament.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

SHOPRITE LPGA

Site: Galloway, New Jersey.

Course: Seaview Hotel and GC (Bay). Yardage: 6,263. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jennifer Kupcho.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Lottie Woad won the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Notes: This is one of only two tournaments left on the LPGA schedule contested over 54 holes. The other is the Walmart NW Arkansas in September. … The tournament in New Jersey comes one week before the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera in Los Angeles. … Charley Hull at No. 7 is the only player from the top 10 in the women’s world ranking playing the ShopRite LPGA. … Following the U.S. Women’s Open in Los Angeles, the LPGA heads to Michigan. … Korda in her last tournament failed to play in the final group for the first time this year. … Seven players have won the 12 tournaments on the LPGA schedule this year. … The tournament dates to 1986. It was not only the schedule from 2007 through 2009. … Anna Nordqvist in 2015 and 2016 is the only repeat winner of the tournament. … The tournament was held over 72 holes in 2020. … Nordqvist and Annika Sorenstam (twice) set the 54-hole scoring record at 17-under 196.

Next week: U.S. Women’s Open

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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European tour

AUSTRIAN ALPINE OPEN

Site: Kitzbühel, Austria.

Course: Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith GC. Yardage: 6,822. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Richard Sterne won the Soudal Open.

Notes: Sepp Straka is playing the national Open of his native Austria. Straka played his first professional event at the Austrian Open in 2013 at age 20 when he was playing college golf at Georgia. … Casey Jarvis of South Africa and Daniel Hillier of New Zealand are the only other players in the field from the top 100 in the world. … The field is hurt slightly by LIV Golf returning to competition this week. … Kevin Na, who was with LIV for four years before leaving, is playing the Austrian Open. This is his second European tour event this year. Na also has played on the Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour. … The tournament dates to 1990. Bernhard Langer of Germany won the inaugural tournament. … The Austrian Open was a Challenge Tour event from 1997 through 2005 before returning to the European tour schedule. … This is the third of six tournaments that make up the European Swing.

Next week: KLM Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF KOREA

Site: Busan, South Korea.

Course: Asiad CC. Yardage: 7,024. Par: 70.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12-5 a.m. (FS1); Sunday, 12-5 a.m. (Fox).

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last event: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf Virginia.

Notes: This is the first of two consecutive events ahead of the next major at the U.S. Open. … Jon Rahm was a runner-up at the PGA Championship. At least one LIV Golf player has finished in the top 10 in the last 10 majors. … This is the eighth LIV event of the year in the eighth country. Four of them have been held in Asia. … DeChambeau won LIV Golf Korea last year at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. … Herbert’s victory in LIV Golf Virginia earned him a spot in the U.S. Open next month. … The leading player on the points list after next week in Andalucia will earn a spot in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. … Asiad Country Club was built for the 2002 Asian Games. Rees Jones did a major redesign in 2019. … Peter Uihlein was among three LIV Golf players who qualified for the U.S. Open at a sectional qualifier last week in Dallas. The others were Graeme McDowell and Caleb Surratt. McDowell won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2010.

Next week: LIV Golf Andalucia.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

UNC HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Raleigh, North Carolina.

Course: Raleigh CC. Yardage: 7,133. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Trace Crowe.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Doc Redman won the Visit Knoxville Open.

Next week: BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Scott Hend won the Hassan Trophy II.

Next week: American Family Insurance Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Mizuno Open, JFE Setonaikai GC, Okayama, Japan. Defending champion: Mikiya Akutsu. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Jabra Ladies French Open, Evian Resort GC, Evian-les-Bains, France. Defending champion: Sara Kouskova. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenger Tour: Spanish Challenge, Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain. Previous winner: Clement Charmasson. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Resort Trust Ladies, Grandee Nasu Shirakawa GC, Fukushima, Japan. Defending champion: Nanako Inagaki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Suhyup Bank MBN Ladies Open, The Star Hue, Yangpyeong, South Korea. Defending champion: Yunji Jeong. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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