FanDuel Promo Code: New Offer Scores $250 Bonus for MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate this FanDuel promo code offer to win $250 in bonuses on MLB or any other game this week. New players will have the chance to grab this 50-1 odds boost. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create an account and start with a $5 bet on any game this week. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $250 in bonuses.

From there, start using these bonus bets to make picks on MLB or any other sport this week. The NBA postseason starts with the play-in tournament on Tuesday, while the NHL regular season comes to a close in the next few days. Gear up with FanDuel Sportsbook by activating this offer.

Click here to unlock this FanDuel promo code offer and secure this 50-1 odds boost. Bet $5 on any game to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Secure $250 Bonus for MLB Games

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 30% MLB Profit Boost, Free $100,000 Daily Shuffle, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s important to note that players can apply this 50-1 boost on MLB or any other sport this week. There are 10 different MLB games to choose from on Monday night alone, including Yankees-Royals, Giants-Phillies, Cubs-Padres and more.

FanDuel Sportsbook will provide winning bettors with a $250 bonus. All it takes is a $5 bet on any game to lock in these bonuses. It’s the perfect time to grab bonus bets with the NBA and NHL playoffs starting soon.

This offer applies to niche markets on FanDuel Sportsbook as well. Golf, tennis, soccer and UFC are all popular picks for new players. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on the games.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

First off, players can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough of the sign-up process for new players:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. Players will be redirected to a registration landing page.

to automatically activate this offer. Players will be redirected to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Choose any game in any sport and place a $5 wager to start.

Anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will receive $250 in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on MLB

This $250 sign-up bonus is a great way to get started, but there are other options on the table for baseball fans. There is also a 30% profit boost on the table for any MLB game on Monday night. We recommend keeping an eye out for different baseball boosts throughout the week. The regular season is starting to heat up as we get deeper into April.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.