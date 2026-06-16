Leaked remarks about South Korea star Son Heung-min spark backlash at World Cup camp

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — South Korea’s preparations for Thursday’s World Cup match against Mexico have been overshadowed by a rift…

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — South Korea’s preparations for Thursday’s World Cup match against Mexico have been overshadowed by a rift between players and domestic media following disparaging comments about captain Son Heung-min that were caught on camera.

The Korea Football Association said it regretted “the inappropriate remarks made by some media personnel during the national football team’s training at the Guadalajara base camp.” The organization added the comments caused “great shock and disappointment” within the squad.

The incident occurred during an open training session on June 7, days before South Korea opened its World Cup campaign with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

The 33-year-old Son, running with teammates, was mocked by unidentified media personnel over his military record in footage recorded by broadcaster JTBC, South Korea’s official rights holder for the tournament. The video was later leaked, prompting a strong reaction on social media.

By helping South Korea win gold at the 2018 Asian Games, Son earned an exemption from the mandatory 21-month military service required of able-bodied men.

Son later completed alternative duties, including a three-week military training course in 2020 and community service.

The federation said in Monday’s statement that it “will continue to prioritize the protection of the squad and strive to create a healthy media environment.”

According to local reports, South Korean players have since refrained from speaking to domestic media outside official World Cup commitments — and scheduled interviews with players have been canceled.

The KFA did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

Son, who left Tottenham for Los Angeles FC a year ago, missed chances in the victory over the Czech Republic, with Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu scoring in Guadalajara.

South Korea plays again in Guadalajara when it faces Mexico on Thursday evening local time in the second round of Group A matches.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.