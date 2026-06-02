2 dead, including suspect, in Tenleytown shootings

The female victim and the suspect, a man, had a prior "domestic relationship," Carroll told reporters at a news conference, adding that the exact nature of their relationship isn't immediately clear.

D.C. police shot and killed a suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Tenleytown Tuesday morning, interim Police Chief Jefferey Carroll said.

The male suspect allegedly shot the victim on the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW, just after 7 a.m., Carroll said in a news conference. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the man then boarded a northbound Metro bus on Porter Street, NW.

Several people witnessed the first shooting and told police what the suspect looked like, Carroll said, as well as which bus he was on. A handful of passengers, the chief continued, had yet to disembark when the man was shot and killed.

D.C. police officers had followed that bus and pulled it over at the intersection of Wisconsin Ave, NW, and Upton Street, NW, Carroll said.

Update: This is an officer-involved shooting. One suspect has been pronounced dead. Media staging: Wisconsin Avenue and Upton Street, NW, at the northwest corner of the intersection. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 16, 2026

Officers evacuated passengers while searching for the suspect. When they confronted him, he reached into his bag and began drawing his gun, Carroll said.

Police repeatedly told the man to stop reaching into his bag, but opened fire when he pointed the gun in their direction, Carroll said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect had been “in multiple arrests throughout the city,” and had a “prior domestic relationship” with the victim, Carroll said, but exactly how the two knew each other was not immediately clear.

“We’ve had multiple high-profile domestic violence incidents here in the second district,” Carroll said. “This is the second domestic homicide that we’ve had this year involving individuals.”

D.C. Police, Metro transit police and the U.S. Secret Service converged on Wisconsin Avenue in the minutes after the shooting and blocked off parts of the street near the intersection where the bus was stopped. Additional details of the incident, including photos of the gun the suspect had used, would be released at a later time, Carroll said.

Tuesday’s shooting unfolded not far from the 4500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where 18-year-old high school senior Brady Flowers, Jr., was killed in early May.

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