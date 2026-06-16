This DC pastry chef snagged outstanding honors at James Beard Awards

At the 2026 James Beard Awards ceremony Monday night, Susan Bae, from Moon Rabbit in D.C. was given the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award.

Susan Bae speaks onstage during the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation)(Getty Images for the James Beard/Daniel Boczarski) Susan Bae speaks onstage during the 2026 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards on June 15, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation)(Getty Images for the James Beard/Daniel Boczarski) A D.C. pastry chef has won what equates to an Oscar in the food industry.

The James Beard Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in the restaurant industry, celebrating chefs, restaurants and beverage professionals.

At the 2026 awards ceremony Monday night, Susan Bae from Moon Rabbit in D.C. was given the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award.

“I always dreamed of being on this stage. I never believed I would, but man, am I glad that people in my life believed in me,” Bae said in her acceptance speech.

She also reflected on what the award means to her on a deeper level.

“As a Korean American chef, this recognition means something bigger than myself. It reflects the communities that shaped me, the generations that came before me, and the young chefs who are still searching for a place where they can fully belong,” Bae said. “Representation matters. Being invited into the room matters. But what matters even more is knowing you will be supported once you’re there.”

Beyond just recognition, a James Beard Award can change a restaurant’s trajectory. The honor shines a spotlight that can turn a local restaurant into a destination and permanently elevate a chef’s career to the national stage.

While Moon Rabbit took one of the top honors, it wasn’t the only D.C. area presence at this year’s awards ceremony.

Other finalists included Field & Main in Marshall, Virginia, which was nominated for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, and Maxwell Park in D.C., where Brent Kroll was a finalist in the Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service category.

Also in the running was Tapori in D.C., with chef Suresh Sundas a finalist for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. And in one of the night’s most closely watched categories, Maison Bar à Vins in D.C. was nominated for Best New Restaurant.

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