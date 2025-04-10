Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Win $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 if you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or Washington, D.C. A winning $1 bet will trigger a $150 bonus. New customers in all other states will receive (10) 100% profit boosts with code WTOPDYW.

Start by finding the perfect spread, total, moneyline or prop for your opening wager. There are plenty of NBA, NHL and MLB games to choose from on Thursday. Then, go to the promotions tab to find additional offers for the Masters and UFC 314.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NBA Thursday

Customers can find new odds boosts every day for the NBA, and the playoffs will be starting soon. These are just some of the boosts available on Thursday:

Pacers, Knicks, Bucks and Grizzlies all win (+600)

Myles Turner over 19.5 points and Tyrese Haliburton over 9.5 assists (+350)

Mikal Bridges over 19.5 points and Karl-Anthony Towns over 12.5 rebounds (+380)

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 29.5 points and over 10.5 rebounds (+275)

Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant each over 24.5 points (+150)

Desmond Bane over 19.5 points and Donte DiVincenzo over 2.5 made three-pointers (+250)

Steps for Using Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these easy steps in to create an account. We also outline the two different offers:

Register here to apply a Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity, such as your date of birth and residential address. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $1 bet on any game.

A winning $1 bet with code WTOPBG1 will result in a $150 bonus. This is available for those in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C.

The outcome of your first wager doesn’t matter with code WTOPDYW. You’ll automatically receive (10) 100% profit boosts that can be used for bets up to $25.

Daily Live Augusta Boost, UFC 314 Parlay Boost

Caesars has a daily live boost for the Masters. Apply a 30% boost to any live prop on Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler or another golfer. Scheffler entered the tournament on Thursday as the favorite to win the green jacket.

And it already has a 30% parlay boost for UFC 314 on Saturday. It is headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. And Paddy Pimblett is the favorite in the co-main event over Michael Chandler.

