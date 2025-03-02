Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Oscars Betting Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use our Kalshi promo code WTOP and use a welcome bonus to make predictions on the Oscars. Register here to start buying and selling contracts on the 97th Academy Awards.









New customers in all 50 states can create an account with our Kalshi promo code. Buy your first 100 contracts on the Oscars to release a $10 bonus.

Kalshi gained popularity by providing markets for the 2024 presidential election. Since then, it has released options for outcomes in sports, culture, the economy and more. Right now, the Oscars is the hot topic. Tune in for the show hosted by Conan O’Brien on ABC at 7 pm ET or stream on Hulu.

Sign up here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP and claim a $10 bonus for prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code for Best Picture, Actor, More

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Markets Oscars, Rotten Tomato Scores, Sports, Politics, Climate, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Use Kalshi to predict which movies, actors, writers and producers will win an award on Sunday night. Go through markets for the Best Actor, Actress, Sound, Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Film Editing, Visual Effects and Song. These are some of the top movies of the year that have been nominated for awards:

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Dune: Part Two

Babygirl

The Substance

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

A Complete Unknown

Gladiator II

Adrien Brody leads the way with the best chances to win the Best Actor for his performance in The Brutalist, followed by Timothee Chalamet for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. And Demi Moore is out front when it comes to Best Actress for her role in The Substance.

Using Our Kalshi Promo Code for the Oscars

Kalshi is regulated by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, meaning it is legal for anyone at least 18 years old in the US. Take these steps to sign up and buy your contracts for the Oscars before the show begins:

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account info needed to confirm your identity. Use a debit card, bank transfer or wire transfer to make a deposit. Buy 100 contracts.

Once you make the minimum purchase, you’ll receive a $10 bonus. Movie lovers can even find additional markets for Rotten Tomato scores and top films on Netflix.

How to Buy & Sell Contracts

Let’s say you want to purchase contracts on the Best Picture for the Oscars. If Anora has a 62% chance to win, each “yes” contract will cost 62 cents. But you can also choose to buy “no” contracts, which would be around 40%. A single contract that is correct will result in a $1 payout.

Don’t forget that you can choose to sell your contracts before the market is closed. For example, sell your Anora contracts for a profit if the price rises before the Best Picture winner is released. Have success on Kalshi to get on the daily, weekly, or monthly leaderboard for profit.

Register with our Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock-in a $10 bonus. Buy contracts for the Best Picture, Actor, Screenplay and other Oscar awards on Sunday night.