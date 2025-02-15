Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus, Predict Sports Outcomes

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with our Kalshi promo code to redeem a $10 bonus. Since this prediction market app is overseen by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, it is available in all 50 states.

Kalshi became popular during the 2024 presidential election, but it has now entered the sports space. It gives fans in California, Texas and other states a chance to make predictions on the NCAA Tournament winner and other outcomes.

Create an account here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Buy 100 contracts to release a $10 bonus.

Use Our Kalshi Promo Code for Current Sports Markets

The winner of the Genesis Invitational is seeing some action this weekend. You can buy markets on Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlory or Ludvig Aberg to win the tournament. There is still more volume for the College Men’s Basketball Championship. Right now, Duke has the best chances to win the title at 18%.

That means you can buy a single contract for 18 cents, and that would result in a $1 payout if the Blue Devils were to win it all. However, you’ll have chances to sell for a profit if the price increases during the tournament. You can even choose to buy contracts for Duke or another team to not win the championship this year.

Kalshi is available to anyone at least 18 years old. Take these steps to sign up in all 50 states to claim a bonus.

Register here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter the basic personal information needed to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with a debit card, bank transfer or another accepted payment method. Cash is held in a federally regulated clearinghouse, and you can even earn variable interest. Buy 100 contracts.

You can buy 100 contracts at any price, and some can be as low as 1 cent. This will automatically result in a $10 bonus.

Make Predictions for the NBA Title, Next Super Bowl

It’s the NBA All-Star break, so it’s a great time to buy contracts for Oklahoma City or Boston to win a title. And it’s never too early to start predicting who will win the next Super Bowl. It already has a volume over $27 million, with the Eagles having the best chance to win another ring.

Other options are available for politics, crypto, economics, climate and health. The Rotten Tomatoes score for “Captain America: Brave New World” is one of the trending markets. If you are wondering about a certain topic, try searching on the Kalshi app to see if there is a market. Check the leaderboard to see which customers are having the most success.

Sign up with our Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock-in a $10 bonus. Start buying and selling contracts for different outcomes in sports, politics and culture.