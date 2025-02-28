Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus to Predict Oscar Winners, Other Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your predictions on the Oscars after signing up with our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Register here in all 50 states to claim the welcome bonus and start buying contracts.









Create an account with our Kalshi promo code to lock-in a $10 bonus. Simply buy your first 100 contracts on any outcome of the Oscars.

The 97th Academy Awards is set for Sunday, March 2nd at 2 pm ET. Watch it live on ABC or stream the show on Hulu. Conon O’Brien will host the show that is awarding some of the best movies of the year. Kalshi is a legal way to make picks on the Oscars in all 50 states, being overseen by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.

Sign up here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP and score a $10 bonus.

Oscars Markets for Our Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Markets for the Oscars (Academy Awards) Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Special Effects, Original Screenplay, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

You can find markets for the Best Picture, Actress, Actor, Animated Short Film, Supporting Actor, Original Screenplay and more awards. These are the chances for the winner of Best Picture at the time of writing:

Anora: 62%

Conclave: 25%

The Brutalist: 14%

A Complete Unknown: 3%

Emilia Perez: 1%

This means you can buy a single contract for Conclave to win Best Picture for 25 cents. If the movie wins the award, that contract will result in a $1 payout. This particular market already has a volume of over $5 million.

Adrien Brody is leading the way for Best Actor at 69% for his performance in The Brutalist, followed by Timothee Chalamet at 32% for A Complete Unknown. Dune: Part Two was one of the more popular movies of the past year. It leads the way for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Kalshi Promo Code Released $10 Bonus for the Oscars

Kalshi provides movie fans with a safe and legal way to make predictions on Oscar winners. Take these steps to start buying contracts today:

Sign up here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your full name and other account information to verify your identity. You must be at least 18 years old, but you can be in any US state. Make a deposit with any accepted payment method, such as a debit card, wire transfer or bank transfer. Buy 100 contracts.

The price of your first 100 contracts doesn’t matter. You’ll receive a $10 bonus to use toward markets on the Oscars, or even other categories. Check out options for politics, financials, companies, the climate and more.

Sell Contracts Before the Show on Sunday

Stay tuned to the price of your contract as we head toward the Oscars on Sunday. If the price goes up, you can choose to sell before the market is closed. For example, the chances for Chalamet to win Best Actor could rise as more customers start to buy contracts. Once you’re comfortable, you can even create a Limit Order and set an expiration on your purchase.

Create an account using our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Buy 100 contracts to release a $10 bonus in time for the Oscars.