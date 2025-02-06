How affordable is a last-minute Super Bowl trip?

Going to the Super Bowl is almost guaranteed to be fun — and expensive. WTOP did some back-of-the-envelope math to see what it would cost to turn a dream into reality.

One of the big stories out of the Super Bowl this week is the lack of interest in the game itself.

Nationwide, there aren’t many fans all that excited about seeing the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles again. Factor in that the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is also one of the biggest football stadiums in the NFL, it can’t be a huge surprise that ticket prices are falling — down about $2,000 over the last several days. According to the NFL, the 50-year-old sports facility is the seventh largest stadium in the league, seating 73,208 and it’s expandable to 76,468 spectators.

But it’s the Super Bowl, and it’s in New Orleans. So going is almost guaranteed to be fun — and expensive. WTOP did some back-of-the-envelope math to see what it would cost to turn a dream into reality.

It quickly became apparent it would still be quite expensive, even with tickets under $4,000 for a seat. If you wait a couple of hours before kickoff on Sunday, the tickets might cost less than that.

But the travel will be expensive. Sure, you can spend an entire day driving the roughly 1,100 miles, or you can fly there in about 3 hours for about $800 — though that depends on which airport you leave from and what airline you choose.

You’ll also need a place to sleep, and that’s where the city really makes its money.

Hotel rooms within about a mile of the French Quarter, which is where the party will be before and after the game, will cost you about $3,000 to $4,000 per night. At least you can walk to the game from there though.

But you can save a lot if you’re willing to stay even just 1.5 to 2 miles away from the French Quarter. Give yourself a lot of distance to walk it off, and in New Orleans, that might be a good idea.

A hotel room for the weekend will cost about the same as the ticket to the game — $3,000 to $4,000. You might even be able to really swing it for less than that.

You’ll want to eat as well, especially in New Orleans, where the food is so good. And with so much of it, you’re on your own to figure out your food budget.

