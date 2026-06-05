2022 semifinalist Morocco has more to prove at this year’s World Cup

Legal disputes and acrimony have replaced the accolades and euphoria for Morocco’s national soccer team ahead of this year’s World…

Legal disputes and acrimony have replaced the accolades and euphoria for Morocco’s national soccer team ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Morocco became embroiled in controversy after hosting the most recent edition of the Africa Cup of Nations — three years after the Atlas Lions made history by becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco’s astonishing run to the semifinals at the tournament in Qatar — with knockout stage wins over Spain and Portugal, with whom the kingdom will co-host the 2030 World Cup — electrified fans and galvanized support across Africa for the team.

But the chaotic Africa Cup final against Senegal in January is still fresh in the memory after Morocco was declared the champion two months after losing the match 1-0 in extra time.

Champions of Africa?

Senegal initially was awarded the Africa Cup trophy after beating Morocco in the final on Jan. 18 in Rabat. But the Confederation of African Football stripped the Teranga Lions of the title on March 17 after the body ruled that Senegal should forfeit the result because its players walked off the field in protest following a late penalty call before later returning to complete the match. It turned Senegal’s 1-0 win in extra time into a 3-0 default victory for Morocco.

Senegal has appealed to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. The Senegal team also subsequently paraded the trophy in Paris.

Moroccan celebrations have been muted pending the outcome of the appeal, which is still outstanding.

World Cup task

Morocco’s players should be relieved to put the politics behind them and get back to playing after all the fallout from CAF’s unprecedented decision.

The Atlas Lions will face five-time champion Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 13, then face Scotland at Boston Stadium six days later. The team’s final Group C match will be against Haiti at Atlanta Stadium on June 24.

Success at the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States is a perquisite for a country that has invested heavily in a bid to become a soccer superpower. Becoming a co-host for the 2030 World Cup is just part of that endeavor.

Coaching change

Morocco coach Walid Regragui, who took over shortly before leading the team to 2022 World Cup semifinals in Qatar, quit after the Africa Cup in January — a couple months before CAF awarded his team the title.

Despite the unprecedented World Cup success, Regragui faced criticism for how the team played and he was criticized after the disappointing performance at the previous Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in 2023.

Mohamed Ouahbi, who led Morocco’s under-20 team to the Youth World Cup title in 2025, took over as Regragui’s successor and led the team to a draw against Ecuador and a win over Paraguay in World Cup warmup games in March.

Injured captain

Influential right back Achraf Hakimi has been sidelined with a right thigh injury and faces a race to be ready for the World Cup. Hakimi was also late for Morocco’s Africa Cup campaign with an ankle injury but returned in time to help the team for the knockout stage.

Fallen hero

Brahim Díaz was the star of the Africa Cup with five goals — nearly one per game — to help Morocco reach the final. The Real Madrid forward, who could barely get any playing time at the Spanish team, thrived at the heart of Morocco’s attack, spurring the team forward with boundless energy.

Brahim looked set to deliver the title with the controversial penalty his team was awarded at the end of the final against Senegal, but the decision sparked protests and fighting at the other end of the field. By the time Senegal’s players returned from their walk off, some 16 minutes had elapsed.

Brahim’s weak attempt at a Panenka penalty was easily handled by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, and Senegal went on to win the game in extra time.

Brahim was jeered by the Morocco fans when he went to get his runner-up medal and did not start either of the team’s recent games under Ouahbi.

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