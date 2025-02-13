DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, 4 Nations Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can start with a $5 wager on any game in any sport to cash in on this $150 bonus. This promo will provide players with instant gratification on Thursday.

DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports fans in February. This promo will start players with instant bonuses and other unique offers. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos Shaq’s Player Points Profit Boost, NBA Profit Boost Pack, USA-Finland 33% Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this opportunity in time to bet on the NBA, 4 Nations Face-Off or any other available market. Any $5 wager on DraftKings Sportsbook will be enough to win $150 in bonuses. New users will receive six $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

In other words, these bonus bets are an opportunity for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. There is no shortage of options available throughout the weekend, including NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Registering With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New users can start the sign-up process by clicking here . There is no need to manually enter a promo code to access this offer. Signing up using any of the links on this page will be enough to trigger this offer.

Answer the required information sections to create a new user profile. Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the secure and convenient payment methods. Finally, players are ready to lock in a $5 wager on any game. This will trigger a $150 bonus no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Other Options on the NBA

First things first, new users should take advantage of this $150 instant bonus, but there are other ways to get in on the action in the NBA. Shaq is providing a player points profit boost for any NBA player on Thursday night. There is also a triple boost pack for players to activate for any game.

Take a closer look at the current odds on Thursday night’s NBA games on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Houston Rockets (-6) vs. Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans (+8.5) vs. Sacramento Kings

Minnesota Timberwolves (+7.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (+1.5) vs. Miami Heat

Utah Jazz (+9) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

