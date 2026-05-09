Brunson and the Knicks aim to clinch series against Philadelphia

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (45-37, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -1.5; over/under is 212.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game four of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the 76ers 108-94 in the last matchup on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. led the 76ers with 22.

The 76ers are 9-7 against division opponents. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.9 fast break points per game led by VJ Edgecombe averaging 8.0.

The Knicks are 14-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York is third in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.1 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The 76ers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer makes per game than the Knicks give up (13.9). The Knicks average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than the 76ers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 24.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is scoring 26.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 102.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Knicks: OG Anunoby: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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