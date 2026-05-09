Connecticut hosts Seattle following Malonga’s 21-point performance

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (0-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Connecticut Sun after Dominique Malonga scored 21 points in the Storm’s 91-80 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Connecticut finished 11-33 overall with a 7-15 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sun allowed opponents to score 86.0 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Seattle finished 23-21 overall with a 13-9 record on the road last season. The Storm averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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