Mark Vientos homers and hits a go-ahead double in the 10th as the Mets top the Diamondbacks 3-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Vientos led off the 10th inning with a tiebreaking double after hitting a solo homer earlier…

PHOENIX (AP) — Mark Vientos led off the 10th inning with a tiebreaking double after hitting a solo homer earlier in the game to help the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Friday night.

The last-place Mets (15-23) have won four of five and are 5-2 on a nine-game trip after losing 17 of 20 overall. They improved to 3-4 in extra innings this season.

Vientos smacked his double down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw from Kevin Ginkel (1-2) to score automatic runner Brett Baty from second base. Carson Benge followed with another RBI double for a 3-1 lead.

Tobias Myers worked the 10th for his first career save, striking out Ildemaro Vargas to end it.

Mets right-hander Nolan McLean gave up just three hits over six innings, walking one and striking out six. The 24-year-old rookie has been a bright spot this season with a 2.78 ERA over eight starts.

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson allowed two hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season. He struck out seven.

The Mets jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second on Vientos’ fifth homer, but the D-backs evened the score in the bottom half when Nolan Arenado went deep.

Arizona loaded the bases against Luke Weaver in the seventh, but the right-hander coaxed a weak grounder from Geraldo Perdomo to end the threat. Weaver, Brooks Raley, Devin Williams (2-1) and Myers each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Diamondbacks top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt singled in his first big league plate appearance after pinch hitting for Adrian Del Castillo in the eighth.

Second baseman Ketel Marte was a late scratch due to an illness.

Arizona has lost seven of eight.

Up next

The Diamondbacks send RHP Merrill Kelly (1-3, 9.95 ERA) to the mound Saturday, while the Mets counter with RHP Clay Holmes (4-2, 1.69).

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