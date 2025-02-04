Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Secure $1,059 Offer for Super Bowl LIX

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can prep for Super Bowl LIX with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000. Anyone who secures this offer will qualify for a massive first bet on Eagles vs. Chiefs. Click here to start signing up.







New users who take advantage of this opportunity will be eligible for a $1,059 first bet. A loss on this initial wager will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans ahead of the Super Bowl. Setting up a new user profile is the first step in securing this massive first bet. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for the big game.

Unlock Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 and start with a $1,059 first bet. Click here to activate this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000 Offers $1,059 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000 New User Offer $1,059 First Bet In-App Promos NBA Odds Boosts, Super Bowl Boosts 50% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new promo will put the power in the hands of new customers on Caesars Sportsbook. Set up a new account and start with a cash wager on the Super Bowl or any other game. Anyone who starts with a winning wager will receive straight cash winnings.

Meanwhile, anyone who loses will receive a bonus bet that matches the original stake. Caesars Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,059. Second chances are rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get here.

How to Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000

Create a new account in a matter of minutes and start betting with Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up in time for the Super Bowl or any other game this week:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP1000.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP1000. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other preferred payment method.

Place a first bet of up to $1,059 on the NBA, Super Bowl or any other sport.

Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for a bonus bet that matches the initial stake.

Super Bowl LIX Odds Boosts

In addition to this sign-up bonus, players can lock in different odds boosts for Super Bowl LIX. There are a ton of options available on Caesars Sportsbook for Eagles vs. Chiefs. Here are a few of the most intriguing options:

Travis Kelce & Dallas Goedert Each Over 5.5 Receptions: +300

Jalen Hurts & Patrick Mahomes Each Record Completion Over 39.5 Yards: +450

Kareem Hunt & Patrick Mahomes Each Over 8.5 Rush Attempts: +450

A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +275

Saquon Barkley Over 99.5 Rush Yards & Over 19.5 Receiving Yards: +275

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.