CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Augustana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Michigan Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bemidji St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Lake Superior St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Ferris St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|N. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
___
Friday’s Games
St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 8 p.m.
Omaha at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Augustana Vikings vs. St. Cloud St. at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, 6 p.m.
Arizona St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Clarkson at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Omaha at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Lake Superior St. vs. Ohio St. at Value City Arena, 5 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Augustana Vikings at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Michigan Tech at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Bemidji St. vs. Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci , 8:07 p.m.
