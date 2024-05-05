Lemi Berhanu Hayle wins Prague international marathon, Bedatu Hirpa Badane claims women’s race

PRAGUE (AP) — Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while his fellow countrywoman Bedatu…

PRAGUE (AP) — Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while his fellow countrywoman Bedatu Hirpa Badane won the women’s race.

Hayle, who won the Boston marathon in 2016 and succesfully defended his victory at the Mumbai marathon in January, pulled away from Kenya’s Kipkemoi Kiprono after 25 kilometers and cruised unchallenged to clock 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

Kiprono was second in 2:10:27 ahead of another Kenyan, Joshua Kipkemboi Kogo, in 2:10:51.

Badane won in 2:23:41.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.