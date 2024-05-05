Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Lemi Berhanu Hayle wins Prague international marathon, Bedatu Hirpa Badane claims women’s race

The Associated Press

May 5, 2024, 6:41 AM

PRAGUE (AP) — Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia won the Prague international marathon on Sunday while his fellow countrywoman Bedatu Hirpa Badane won the women’s race.

Hayle, who won the Boston marathon in 2016 and succesfully defended his victory at the Mumbai marathon in January, pulled away from Kenya’s Kipkemoi Kiprono after 25 kilometers and cruised unchallenged to clock 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

Kiprono was second in 2:10:27 ahead of another Kenyan, Joshua Kipkemboi Kogo, in 2:10:51.

Badane won in 2:23:41.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

