Man dead after being struck by car in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after being struck by a car in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Friday morning.

Listen to WTOP online and on the radio at 103.5 FM or 107.7 FM for the latest traffic conditions.

A man is dead after being struck by a car in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened on North Kings Highway in Huntington. Officers got the call around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene until police came. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

Authorities are still investigating what may have caused the crash.

Northbound lanes on North Kings Highway were closed for more than six hours as officers investigated the scene.

All lanes reopened before 6:30 a.m.

Below is a map of where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.