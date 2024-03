Sports on TV for Thursday, Mar. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Mar. 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 4:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Mar. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Cape Town Tigers vs. Dynamo Basketball Club, Pretoria, South Africa

1 p.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FUS de Rabat, Pretoria, South Africa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Richmond, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Michigan St., Second Round, Minneapolis

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinal, Washington

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal, New York

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas Tech, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulsa vs. East Carolina, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

1 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. LSU, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

2 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Minneapolis

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pittsburgh, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: St. John’s vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Utah St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. South Carolina, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

5 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola of Chicago, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Diego St. vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oregon, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Iowa, Second Round, Minneapolis

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Duke, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Iowa St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. North Texas, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Dayton, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Second Round, Minneapolis

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Nevada, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. SMU, Second Round, Fort Worth, Texas

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Washington St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Virginia, Quarterfinal, Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Baylor, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Marquette, Quarterfinal, New York

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.

11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD vs. Boise St., Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lake Charles, La.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — S. Dakota at Louisville

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The PLAYERS Championship, First Round, TPC Sawgrass (The Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. St. Louis, Jupiter, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore Prospects vs. Pittsburgh Prospects, Bradenton, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Oklahoma City

TRUTV — Dallas at Oklahoma City

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: New England Revolution at Alajuelense, Round of 16 – Leg 2

10:05 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: FC Cincinnati at Monterrey, Round of 16 – Leg 2

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals; Indian Wells-WTA Doubles Semifinals

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.