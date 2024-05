Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Saturday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25), Argentina, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry (21), Chile, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Tommy Paul (14), United States, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Stefano Napolitano, Italy, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-0.

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Arthur Fils (31), France, 7-5, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-5, 6-4.

Sebastian Baez (17), Argentina, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

Cameron Norrie (27), Britain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (18), Canada, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4.

Holger Rune (10), Denmark, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa, Spain, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Daria Kasatkina (10), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Linda Noskova (29), Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea (28), Romania, def. Marketa Vondrousova (6), Czech Republic, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (12), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, and Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-0.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, def. John Peers, Australia, and Christopher Eubanks, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (8), Poland, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Adam Pavlasek, Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, and Sebastian Korda, United States, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Elena Vesnina and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (6), Latvia, def. Cristina Bucsa, Spain, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, 6-1, 6-0.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Vera Zvonareva and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Magda Linette, Poland, 7-5, 6-3.

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-1.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 10-7.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.