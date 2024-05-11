Solar storm hits Earth, producing colorful light shows across Northern Hemisphere

An unusually strong solar storm hitting Earth produced stunning displays of color in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere early Saturday.

The northern lights as seen from Rocky Gap State Park in Maryland around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine The northern lights as seen from Rocky Gap State Park in Maryland around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine The northern lights as seen from Rocky Gap State Park in Maryland around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) WTOP/Dave Dildine Aurora on May 10, 2024, outside Sumerduck, Virginia, in Fauquier County. (Courtesy Mark Burge) Courtesy Mark Burge Aurora on May 10, 2024, outside Sumerduck, Virginia, in Fauquier County. (Courtesy Mark Burge) Courtesy Mark Burge The aurora as seen from Cumberland, Maryland. It is so bright that is obscuring stars. (Courtesy Doug Kammerer, NBC4) Courtesy Doug Kammerer, NBC4 The aurora as seen from Cumberland, Maryland. It is so bright that is obscuring stars. (Courtesy Doug Kammerer, NBC4) Courtesy Doug Kammerer, NBC4 Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg, Germany, Friday evening, May 10, 2024. (Valentin Gensch/dpa via AP) Valentin Gensch/dpa via AP In this long exposure photograph, a car drives past and illuminates poplars as the northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP) Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at St. Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast, England, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Owen Humphreys/PA via AP The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, late Friday, May 10, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty Northern lights appear in the night sky over the Pferdskopf near Treisberg in the Hochtaunus district of Hesse, Germany, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Lando Hass/dpa via AP) Lando Hass/dpa via AP Northern lights appear in the night sky over the Pferdskopf near Treisberg in the Hochtaunus district of Hesse, Germany, early Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Lando Hass/dpa via AP) Lando Hass/dpa via AP The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minn., late Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave) AP Photo/Mark Vancleave Northern lights glow in the sky near Kroschel, Minn., late Friday, May 10, 2024. (Owen Caputo Sullivan via AP) Owen Caputo Sullivan via AP This image provided by NASA shows a solar flare, as seen in the bright flash in the lower right, captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 9, 2024. A severe geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Earth starting Friday and lasting all weekend _ the first in nearly 20 years. (NASA/SDO via AP) NASA/SDO via AP ( 1 /16) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects of the Northern Lights, which were prominently on display in Britain, were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

Americans as far south as Alabama and Northern California could be treated to a show of the northern lights.

Many in the U.K. shared phone snaps of the lights on social media early Saturday, with the phenomenon seen as far south as London and southern England.

There were sightings “from top to tail across the country,” said Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, Britain’s weather agency. He added that the office received photos and information from other European locations including Prague and Barcelona.

NOAA alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to take precautions.

“For most people here on planet Earth, they won’t have to do anything,” said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the U.S. as Alabama and Northern California, NOAA said. But it was hard to predict and experts stressed it would not be the dramatic curtains of color normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

“That’s really the gift from space weather: the aurora,” Steenburgh said. He and his colleagues said the best aurora views may come from phone cameras, which are better at capturing light than the naked eye.

Snap a picture of the sky and “there might be actually a nice little treat there for you,” said Mike Bettwy, operations chief for the prediction center.

The most intense solar storm in recorded history, in 1859, prompted auroras in central America and possibly even Hawaii. “We are not anticipating that” but it could come close, NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl said.

This storm poses a risk for high-voltage transmission lines for power grids, not the electrical lines ordinarily found in people’s homes, Dahl told reporters. Satellites also could be affected, which in turn could disrupt navigation and communication services here on Earth.

An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003, for example, took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

Even when the storm is over, signals between GPS satellites and ground receivers could be scrambled or lost, according to NOAA. But there are so many navigation satellites that any outages should not last long, Steenburgh noted.

The storm prompted government forecasters to warn of potential disruptions to communications systems, the power grid and satellite operations, but it could also put on a fantastic light display in the night sky.

“If you happen to be in an area where it’s dark and cloud free and relatively unpolluted by light, you may get to see a fairly impressive aurora display, and that’s really the gift from space weather, is the aurora,” Rob Steenburgh, a space scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, told reporters Friday morning.

The sun has produced strong solar flares since Wednesday, resulting in at least seven outbursts of plasma. Each eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun’s outer atmosphere, or corona.

The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth, NOAA said. It is all part of the solar activity ramping up as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.

NASA said the storm posed no serious threat to the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The biggest concern is the increased radiation levels, and the crew could move to a better shielded part of the station if necessary, according to Steenburgh.

Increased radiation also could threaten some of NASA’s science satellites. Extremely sensitive instruments will be turned off, if necessary, to avoid damage, said Antti Pulkkinen, director of the space agency’s heliophysics science division.

Several sun-focused spacecraft are monitoring all the action.

“This is exactly the kinds of things we want to observe,” Pulkkinen said.

