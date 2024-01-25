Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

|All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OW
|OL
|SOW
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|18
|17
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|15
|10
|Boston
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12
|13
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|14
|11
|New York
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|14
|Toronto
|7
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|12
|23
Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
|Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Toronto 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Ottawa 2
Montreal 2, Minnesota 1
|Friday’s Games
New York at Toronto, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Ottawa at Montreal, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.