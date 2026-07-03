Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after another World Cup failure

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as Germany coach after his team failed to make it into the World Cup round of…

Julian Nagelsmann has resigned as Germany coach after his team failed to make it into the World Cup round of 16 for the third tournament running

His departure, announced on Friday by the German soccer federation, comes four days after Paraguay stunned Germany on penalties in the round of 32 and follows talks with the federation.

It comes amid speculation former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is in line to take over.

Nagelsmann initially said he’d stay on with Germany on a contract which had another two years to run and reportedly made him among the highest-paid coaches at the World Cup. He faced mounting criticism over his tactics and team selection at the World Cup.

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