How some paint helps Metro keep the trains running during this heat wave

One bright spot is the reduction in the number of so-called “hot cars” — train cars where the air conditioning isn’t working and people are packed together and roasting. Steps are being taken to make sure that if it does happen, the problem is quickly solved.

The extreme heat has been causing delays for rail systems up and down the east coast this week, and Metro isn’t totally immune, but the transit system is doing everything it can to mitigate issues.

One bright spot is the reduction in the number of so-called “hot cars” — train cars where the air conditioning isn’t working and people are packed together and roasting. Steps are being taken to make sure that if it does happen, the problem is quickly solved.

“We have mechanics riding the system and actively using their temperature guns to check temperature to ensure we’re monitoring reports of hot cars,” said Metro Deputy General Manager Andy Off. “And if you do experience a hot car, certainly we want to hear from you.”

Sometimes you’ll see another Metro workers riding shotgun with the train operators.

“We do what’s called heat rides, looking for any anomalies in the track,” said Off. Usually in places where the track might turn or be on a hill, those who are familiar with the rails can tell if an issue might be developing.

“They are looking for a potential warp in the rail or things of that nature,” said Clarke. “With this type of heat the track expansion can be real, so that’s what they’re looking for, and then we could put a speed restriction in place.”

Slow downs will occur when rail temperatures hit 135 degrees.

“Generally doesn’t mean there’s necessarily a safety issue,” Clarke added.

“It could be just a maintenance issue that we’ve got to work on. But it might mean that we got to get people out there that are specialized, and that might mean … for safety’s sake, we’ll put a speed restriction. It’s safe to run over, but hey, we’re going to reduce the speed to 35 mph in that section just to reduce the force and load and the potential of something going wrong.”

Metro has also started trying another way to keep those track segments a little bit cooler. About 6,000 feet of track throughout the system have been painted white, an idea used in other parts of the world too.

“Our rails, like most materials, if they’re black, they tend to absorb heat,” Off said. “If they’re lighter, they tend to reflect heat. So that same general principle applies in this scenario.

“We’re giving it a trial run to see if painting the rails white drives down the temperature of the rail during these heat events,” he added.

“Early indications are positive. We’ve seen about, I believe, six to eight degree drop lower when they are painted white.”

It’s not to the point where Metro will be painting all of its outdoor tracks white — the program is still being evaluated, but those 6 to 8 degree differences can still be significant.

“That can be the difference between something bad happening and not,” Off said. “So we’ll take it.”

While the infrastructure is the biggest concern during a heat wave, that doesn’t mean passenger safety isn’t also on the minds at Metro. Medical emergencies happen every day throughout the system, and crews will be ready for it if anyone spends too much time outside.

“We need people to be hydrated, we need people to be prepared,” Clarke said. “We are very concerned and will be watching closely if someone has any medical issues on the system. We’ll closely with D.C. Fire, but when that happens, it can have serious impacts to service, especially if it happens on the train.

“We have a lot of station staff that are trained in CPR, and some first aid,” he added. “We have a lot of police out there. It’s just hot, and we just need people to be prepared, stay in the shade. But we’re also very worried about our employees. We have a lot of employees that are out working, so we’re trying to rotate them and say, hey, every 15-20 minutes, get in, get the air conditioning, drink some water.

“Listen, it’s hot,” Clarke also said. “It’s not the end of the world, but just … some basic common sense here. We’ll keep everyone safe for the next few days.”

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