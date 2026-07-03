Could an Arlington aerial gondola solve Northern Virginia’s traffic woes?

One Arlington, Virginia, resident is proposing an aerial gondola along Langston Boulevard to help with what he says is accessibility issues to certain areas.

Over the last five years, Arlington, Virginia, firefighter Danny Wang has traveled to places such as Medellin, Colombia, and was struck by the way gondolas were incorporated into public transit infrastructure.

Wang has lived in Northern Virginia for over three decades and remembers the vision for the streetcar along Columbia Pike. He often thinks about ways he can improve the community he grew up in. Public transit is an area he reflects on often.

In a 40-page report, titled “Arlington’s Langston Boulevard is Due for an Unconventional Public Transit Upgrade,” Wang makes a pitch for an aerial cable car to stretch through several neighborhoods. It’s an idea, he said, that could be cheaper than alternatives and connect areas with few public transit options with Metro.

ARL Now first reported the details of his proposal.

“It would be very helpful for people to have other public transit options that bypasses traffic, not just have buses that sit in traffic, that get stuck when there’s road work or if there’s an accident,” Wang said.

Wang’s concept calls for a cable car from Georgetown to the Rosslyn Metro station, and then connected to the East Falls Church Metro up Langston Boulevard, “and just have the two Metros connected through Langston Boulevard,” he said.

Both the Langston Boulevard corridor and Columbia Pike are areas that have many great businesses, Wang said, but “don’t have a great way to get to it, other than cars. You’re going to have to find parking, you’re going to have to drive there and potentially stay in traffic.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Arlington’s Department of Environmental Services said the county government hasn’t studied or proposed an aerial gondola for Langston Boulevard or other commercial corridors.

“We appreciate the creativity and the enthusiasm of our residents,” the statement said. “Aerial gondolas can be a useful, though very niche, transportation tool typically suited for places with limited surface options or significant geographic barriers like steep hills or valleys.”

The statement went on to say Langston Boulevard and Arlington’s other commercial corridors already have a functioning street network that “cannot be replaced by any off-street transportation mode.”

But gondolas, Wang said, are “generally a lot cheaper than the other options that we have here in the DMV.”

The proposal, he said, took about two months to write, and he’d been thinking about it for two months before that.

“What I really want to know is, would people actually ride this?” Wang said. “I’m not trying to force this down anybody’s throat. I just think it’s a good idea. I’m passionate about it, but I want to know, would people ride this? What would be their concerns about it?”

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