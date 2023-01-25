Washington hosts Washington and Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arizona State Sun Devils (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington Huskies after Warren Washington scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 77-69 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 9-4 in home games. Washington is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Sun Devils have gone 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 15.0 assists per game led by Frankie Collins averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Collins is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

