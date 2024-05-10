NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (218) Oklahoma City Boston 8 (211½) at CLEVELAND MLB Saturday American…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (218) Oklahoma City Boston 8 (211½) at CLEVELAND

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -154 Minnesota +130 N.Y Yankees -126 at TAMPA BAY +108 at DETROIT -126 Houston +108 Cleveland -168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +142 Kansas City -146 at LA ANGELS +124 at SEATTLE -225 Oakland +188

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF Atlanta -168 at N.Y METS +142 Cincinnati -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104 St. Louis -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 LA Dodgers -144 at SAN DIEGO +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -158 Arizona +134 at BOSTON -156 Washington +132 Texas -154 at COLORADO +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -156 N.Y Rangers +130 at COLORADO -134 Dallas +112

