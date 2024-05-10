NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DALLAS 2½ (218) Oklahoma City Boston 8 (211½) at CLEVELAND MLB Saturday American…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DALLAS
|2½
|(218)
|Oklahoma City
|Boston
|8
|(211½)
|at CLEVELAND
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Minnesota
|+130
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TAMPA BAY
|+108
|at DETROIT
|-126
|Houston
|+108
|Cleveland
|-168
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+142
|Kansas City
|-146
|at LA ANGELS
|+124
|at SEATTLE
|-225
|Oakland
|+188
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Atlanta
|-168
|at N.Y METS
|+142
|Cincinnati
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
|St. Louis
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at SAN DIEGO
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-158
|Arizona
|+134
|at BOSTON
|-156
|Washington
|+132
|Texas
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-156
|N.Y Rangers
|+130
|at COLORADO
|-134
|Dallas
|+112
