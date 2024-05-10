Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DALLAS (218) Oklahoma City
Boston 8 (211½) at CLEVELAND

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -154 Minnesota +130
N.Y Yankees -126 at TAMPA BAY +108
at DETROIT -126 Houston +108
Cleveland -168 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +142
Kansas City -146 at LA ANGELS +124
at SEATTLE -225 Oakland +188

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
Atlanta -168 at N.Y METS +142
Cincinnati -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104
St. Louis -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
LA Dodgers -144 at SAN DIEGO +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -158 Arizona +134
at BOSTON -156 Washington +132
Texas -154 at COLORADO +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -156 N.Y Rangers +130
at COLORADO -134 Dallas +112

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up