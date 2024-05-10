Cubs place SS Dansby Swanson on the injured list with a sprained right knee as OF Suzuki returns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have placed shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right knee and activated outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

The Cubs made the moves on Friday at the start of a three-game series in Pittsburgh. Swanson’s move was retroactive to May 8.

Swanson had been battling the injury since late April and sat out Chicago’s series finale against San Diego on Wednesday. The team opted to have Swanson take a break instead of trying to keep playing through it.

“At this point in the year, grinding through four and a half months of this just doesn’t make sense,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “So the hope is that with a little break here, he can have this behind him and not have it be an issue for the rest of the season.”

Suzuki hasn’t played since April 15 due to a strained right oblique. Chicago held Suzuki out of the lineup on Friday to let him rest after making a couple of rehab starts earlier this week.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.