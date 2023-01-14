BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » UL Monroe beats Texas…

UL Monroe beats Texas State 61-58

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon’s 24 points helped UL Monroe defeat Texas State 61-58 on Saturday.

Blackmon was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Warhawks (8-11, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Thomas Howell scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Savion Gallion shot 5 of 13 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bobcats (10-9, 3-3) were led in scoring by Mason Harrell, who finished with 17 points. Nate Martin added eight points for Texas State. In addition, Jordan Mason had seven points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. UL Monroe visits Georgia Southern while Texas State hosts Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up