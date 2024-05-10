Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday At Greystone GC Birmingham, Ala. Purse: $2.6 million Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72 Second Round Steve Stricker 67-65—132 Ernie Els…

Steve Stricker 67-65—132 Ernie Els 65-68—133 Steve Flesch 65-69—134 Padraig Harrington 65-70—135 Charlie Wi 66-69—135 Marco Dawson 66-70—136 Kenny Perry 65-71—136 Doug Barron 65-72—137 Stuart Appleby 71-67—138 Paul Broadhurst 69-69—138 K.J. Choi 71-67—138 Stewart Cink 70-68—138 Chris DiMarco 65-73—138 Lee Janzen 69-69—138 Bernhard Langer 68-70—138 Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138 Shane Bertsch 68-71—139 Ken Duke 69-70—139 Brian Gay 70-69—139 Justin Leonard 73-66—139 Steven Alker 69-71—140 Jason Bohn 71-69—140 Glen Day 70-70—140 Paul Goydos 69-71—140 Scott McCarron 72-68—140 Vijay Singh 70-70—140 Darren Clarke 67-74—141 Scott Dunlap 69-72—141 Mark Hensby 74-67—141 John Huston 69-72—141 Billy Mayfair 72-69—141 Tim Petrovic 68-73—141 Y.E. Yang 68-73—141 Stephen Ames 70-72—142 Joe Durant 75-67—142 Ricardo Gonzalez 70-72—142 Richard Green 73-69—142 Tim Herron 72-70—142 Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-69—142 Mario Tiziani 70-72—142 John Daly 69-74—143 Bob Estes 71-72—143 Thongchai Jaidee 68-75—143 Jerry Kelly 70-73—143 Jeff Maggert 71-72—143 Heath Slocum 70-73—143 Retief Goosen 71-73—144 Rod Pampling 68-76—144 Tom Pernice 72-72—144 Brett Quigley 70-74—144 Michael Campbell 70-75—145 David Duval 74-71—145 Rob Labritz 74-71—145 Corey Pavin 72-73—145 Ken Tanigawa 71-74—145 Mike Weir 74-71—145 Dicky Pride 74-72—146 David Toms 73-73—146 Kirk Triplett 71-75—146 Thomas Bjorn 74-73—147 David Frost 72-75—147 Fred Funk 73-74—147 Timothy O’Neal 71-76—147 Colin Montgomerie 72-76—148 John Senden 72-76—148 Jeff Sluman 75-73—148 Billy Andrade 75-74—149 Woody Austin 75-74—149 Jim Furyk 72-77—149 Robert Karlsson 73-76—149 Michael Allen 71-79—150 Scott Parel 75-75—150 Tom Lehman 73-78—151 Jesper Parnevik 73-78—151 Stephen Dodd 78-74—152 Steve Allan 69-84—153 Steve Pate 76-78—154 Rocco Mediate WD-WD

