Regions Tradition Tour Scores

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 7:09 PM

Friday

At Greystone GC

Birmingham, Ala.

Purse: $2.6 million

Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72

Second Round

Steve Stricker 67-65—132
Ernie Els 65-68—133
Steve Flesch 65-69—134
Padraig Harrington 65-70—135
Charlie Wi 66-69—135
Marco Dawson 66-70—136
Kenny Perry 65-71—136
Doug Barron 65-72—137
Stuart Appleby 71-67—138
Paul Broadhurst 69-69—138
K.J. Choi 71-67—138
Stewart Cink 70-68—138
Chris DiMarco 65-73—138
Lee Janzen 69-69—138
Bernhard Langer 68-70—138
Kevin Sutherland 68-70—138
Shane Bertsch 68-71—139
Ken Duke 69-70—139
Brian Gay 70-69—139
Justin Leonard 73-66—139
Steven Alker 69-71—140
Jason Bohn 71-69—140
Glen Day 70-70—140
Paul Goydos 69-71—140
Scott McCarron 72-68—140
Vijay Singh 70-70—140
Darren Clarke 67-74—141
Scott Dunlap 69-72—141
Mark Hensby 74-67—141
John Huston 69-72—141
Billy Mayfair 72-69—141
Tim Petrovic 68-73—141
Y.E. Yang 68-73—141
Stephen Ames 70-72—142
Joe Durant 75-67—142
Ricardo Gonzalez 70-72—142
Richard Green 73-69—142
Tim Herron 72-70—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez 73-69—142
Mario Tiziani 70-72—142
John Daly 69-74—143
Bob Estes 71-72—143
Thongchai Jaidee 68-75—143
Jerry Kelly 70-73—143
Jeff Maggert 71-72—143
Heath Slocum 70-73—143
Retief Goosen 71-73—144
Rod Pampling 68-76—144
Tom Pernice 72-72—144
Brett Quigley 70-74—144
Michael Campbell 70-75—145
David Duval 74-71—145
Rob Labritz 74-71—145
Corey Pavin 72-73—145
Ken Tanigawa 71-74—145
Mike Weir 74-71—145
Dicky Pride 74-72—146
David Toms 73-73—146
Kirk Triplett 71-75—146
Thomas Bjorn 74-73—147
David Frost 72-75—147
Fred Funk 73-74—147
Timothy O’Neal 71-76—147
Colin Montgomerie 72-76—148
John Senden 72-76—148
Jeff Sluman 75-73—148
Billy Andrade 75-74—149
Woody Austin 75-74—149
Jim Furyk 72-77—149
Robert Karlsson 73-76—149
Michael Allen 71-79—150
Scott Parel 75-75—150
Tom Lehman 73-78—151
Jesper Parnevik 73-78—151
Stephen Dodd 78-74—152
Steve Allan 69-84—153
Steve Pate 76-78—154
Rocco Mediate WD-WD

