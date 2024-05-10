Regions Tradition Tour Scores

Friday
At Greystone GC
Birmingham, Ala.
Purse: $2.6 million
Yardage: 7,249; Par: 72
Second Round
|Steve Stricker
|67-65—132
|Ernie Els
|65-68—133
|Steve Flesch
|65-69—134
|Padraig Harrington
|65-70—135
|Charlie Wi
|66-69—135
|Marco Dawson
|66-70—136
|Kenny Perry
|65-71—136
|Doug Barron
|65-72—137
|Stuart Appleby
|71-67—138
|Paul Broadhurst
|69-69—138
|K.J. Choi
|71-67—138
|Stewart Cink
|70-68—138
|Chris DiMarco
|65-73—138
|Lee Janzen
|69-69—138
|Bernhard Langer
|68-70—138
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-70—138
|Shane Bertsch
|68-71—139
|Ken Duke
|69-70—139
|Brian Gay
|70-69—139
|Justin Leonard
|73-66—139
|Steven Alker
|69-71—140
|Jason Bohn
|71-69—140
|Glen Day
|70-70—140
|Paul Goydos
|69-71—140
|Scott McCarron
|72-68—140
|Vijay Singh
|70-70—140
|Darren Clarke
|67-74—141
|Scott Dunlap
|69-72—141
|Mark Hensby
|74-67—141
|John Huston
|69-72—141
|Billy Mayfair
|72-69—141
|Tim Petrovic
|68-73—141
|Y.E. Yang
|68-73—141
|Stephen Ames
|70-72—142
|Joe Durant
|75-67—142
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|70-72—142
|Richard Green
|73-69—142
|Tim Herron
|72-70—142
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|73-69—142
|Mario Tiziani
|70-72—142
|John Daly
|69-74—143
|Bob Estes
|71-72—143
|Thongchai Jaidee
|68-75—143
|Jerry Kelly
|70-73—143
|Jeff Maggert
|71-72—143
|Heath Slocum
|70-73—143
|Retief Goosen
|71-73—144
|Rod Pampling
|68-76—144
|Tom Pernice
|72-72—144
|Brett Quigley
|70-74—144
|Michael Campbell
|70-75—145
|David Duval
|74-71—145
|Rob Labritz
|74-71—145
|Corey Pavin
|72-73—145
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-74—145
|Mike Weir
|74-71—145
|Dicky Pride
|74-72—146
|David Toms
|73-73—146
|Kirk Triplett
|71-75—146
|Thomas Bjorn
|74-73—147
|David Frost
|72-75—147
|Fred Funk
|73-74—147
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-76—147
|Colin Montgomerie
|72-76—148
|John Senden
|72-76—148
|Jeff Sluman
|75-73—148
|Billy Andrade
|75-74—149
|Woody Austin
|75-74—149
|Jim Furyk
|72-77—149
|Robert Karlsson
|73-76—149
|Michael Allen
|71-79—150
|Scott Parel
|75-75—150
|Tom Lehman
|73-78—151
|Jesper Parnevik
|73-78—151
|Stephen Dodd
|78-74—152
|Steve Allan
|69-84—153
|Steve Pate
|76-78—154
|Rocco Mediate
|WD-WD
