Flyers bring losing streak into matchup with the Jets

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (31-17-1, second in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers aim to break their three-game slide with a win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 31-17-1 overall and 17-7-0 in home games. The Jets have a 12-6-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Philadelphia has a 20-21-8 record overall and a 10-9-7 record in road games. The Flyers have a -22 scoring differential, with 136 total goals scored and 158 given up.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Jets won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Morrissey has eight goals and 42 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Anthony DeAngelo has seven goals and 21 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Mason Appleton: out (wrist), David Gustafsson: out (upper body).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

