NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7 (222½) at INDIANA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -116 at DETROIT -102 at MINNESOTA -130 Texas +110 Baltimore -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154 Houston -176 at OAKLAND +148 Kansas City -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 Cleveland -134 at LA ANGELS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -134 San Francisco +114 Atlanta -158 at PITTSBURGH +134 Chicago Cubs -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 LA Dodgers -156 at CINCINNATI +132 Philadelphia -235 at COLORADO +194 at ARIZONA -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -176 at WASHINGTON +148 at BOSTON -142 Milwaukee +120 N.Y Yankees -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -142 Edmonton +118

