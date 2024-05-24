NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 7 (222½) at INDIANA MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|7
|(222½)
|at INDIANA
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|Baltimore
|-184
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+154
|Houston
|-176
|at OAKLAND
|+148
|Kansas City
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|Cleveland
|-134
|at LA ANGELS
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|San Francisco
|+114
|Atlanta
|-158
|at PITTSBURGH
|+134
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at CINCINNATI
|+132
|Philadelphia
|-235
|at COLORADO
|+194
|at ARIZONA
|-190
|Miami
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at SAN DIEGO
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-142
|Edmonton
|+118
