Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 24, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 7 (222½) at INDIANA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -116 at DETROIT -102
at MINNESOTA -130 Texas +110
Baltimore -184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +154
Houston -176 at OAKLAND +148
Kansas City -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
Cleveland -134 at LA ANGELS +114

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -134 San Francisco +114
Atlanta -158 at PITTSBURGH +134
Chicago Cubs -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
LA Dodgers -156 at CINCINNATI +132
Philadelphia -235 at COLORADO +194
at ARIZONA -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at BOSTON -142 Milwaukee +120
N.Y Yankees -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -142 Edmonton +118

