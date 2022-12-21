Texas Southern Tigers to visit Wichita State Shockers Thursday

Texas Southern Tigers (3-8) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-8) at Wichita State Shockers (6-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes Wichita State and Texas Southern will play.

The Shockers have gone 4-3 in home games. Wichita State leads the AAC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaykwon Walton averaging 5.4.

The Tigers have gone 0-6 away from home. Texas Southern ranks seventh in the SWAC with 11.7 assists per game led by PJ Henry averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvion Flanagan is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 8.5 points. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Davon Barnes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

