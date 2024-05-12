All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 13 .667 — New York 27 15 .643 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 26 13 .667 — New York 27 15 .643 ½ Boston 21 19 .525 5½ Tampa Bay 20 21 .488 7 Toronto 18 22 .450 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 25 16 .610 — Minnesota 24 16 .600 ½ Kansas City 25 17 .595 ½ Detroit 20 20 .500 4½ Chicago 12 29 .293 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 22 19 .537 — Texas 22 20 .524 ½ Oakland 19 23 .452 3½ Houston 15 25 .375 6½ Los Angeles 15 26 .366 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 28 13 .683 — Atlanta 24 13 .649 2 New York 19 20 .487 8 Washington 19 20 .487 8 Miami 11 31 .262 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 16 .600 — Chicago 24 17 .585 ½ Pittsburgh 18 23 .439 6½ Cincinnati 17 23 .425 7 St. Louis 16 24 .400 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 15 .643 — San Diego 22 21 .512 5½ Arizona 19 22 .463 7½ San Francisco 19 23 .452 8 Colorado 12 28 .300 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Detroit 8, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1

Colorado 8, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 1

Boston 3, Washington 2

Arizona 9, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 9, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 6

Colorado 3, Texas 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 8, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Berríos 4-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-4), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago Cubs 9

Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3

Colorado 8, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

Boston 3, Washington 2

Arizona 9, Baltimore 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Monday’s Games

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Hudson 0-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 3-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.