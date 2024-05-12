All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|New York
|27
|15
|.643
|½
|Boston
|21
|19
|.525
|5½
|Tampa Bay
|20
|21
|.488
|7
|Toronto
|18
|22
|.450
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Kansas City
|25
|17
|.595
|½
|Detroit
|20
|20
|.500
|4½
|Chicago
|12
|29
|.293
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Texas
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Oakland
|19
|23
|.452
|3½
|Houston
|15
|25
|.375
|6½
|Los Angeles
|15
|26
|.366
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|13
|.649
|2
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|8
|Washington
|19
|20
|.487
|8
|Miami
|11
|31
|.262
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Chicago
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|23
|.439
|6½
|Cincinnati
|17
|23
|.425
|7
|St. Louis
|16
|24
|.400
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|San Diego
|22
|21
|.512
|5½
|Arizona
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|San Francisco
|19
|23
|.452
|8
|Colorado
|12
|28
|.300
|14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 10, Minnesota 8
Boston 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Detroit 8, Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1
Colorado 8, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Toronto 1
Boston 3, Washington 2
Arizona 9, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 9, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 6
Colorado 3, Texas 1
Kansas City 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 8, Oakland 4
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Berríos 4-3) at Baltimore (Burnes 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 2-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 1-6) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 8, Miami 3
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 10, Chicago Cubs 9
Baltimore 5, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3
Colorado 8, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
Boston 3, Washington 2
Arizona 9, Baltimore 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 3, Texas 1
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Monday’s Games
Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Manaea 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 5-0) at Atlanta (López 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-3) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Williams 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 1-4), 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-2) at Arizona (Montgomery 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Hudson 0-6) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 3-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
