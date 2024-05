Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Monday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Monday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (18), Canada, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, def. Cameron Norrie (27), Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Alexandre Muller, France, def. Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Zheng Qinwen (7), China, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-2, 6-4.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Sorana Cirstea (28), Romania, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez (5), Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, def. Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

