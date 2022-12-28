Simpson leads Colorado against Stanford after 21-point showing

Colorado Buffaloes (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-7, 0-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado…

Colorado Buffaloes (8-5, 0-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (5-7, 0-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Stanford Cardinal after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 86-78 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Cardinal have gone 3-2 in home games. Stanford is third in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Buffaloes are 0-2 in conference games. Colorado averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Cardinal and Buffaloes face off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Jones is averaging 10.8 points for the Cardinal. Mike Jones is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Simpson is averaging 17.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.