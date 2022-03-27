RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight | Live updates | How to help
Biniam Girmay outsprints rivals to win Gent-Wevelgem

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 11:59 AM

Biniam Girmay produced the biggest win of his career by outsprinting his breakaway companions in the one-day Gent-Wevelgem classic race on Sunday.

The 21-year-old rider from Eritrea was part of a four-man group that resisted the peloton’s chase in the 249-kilometer (154.7-mile) race through Belgium.

Girmay launched the sprint from the back of the group in the final dash to the line to edge Christophe Laporte of France and Dries Van Gestel of Belgium. Aother Belgian rider, Jasper Stuyven, was fourth.

