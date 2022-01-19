Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 62, New Plymouth 50
Camas County 74, Dietrich 57
Castleford 59, Hansen 52
Centennial 72, Skyview 48
Century 64, Twin Falls 34
Council 73, Tri-Valley 40
Fruitland 45, McCall-Donnelly 37
Hillcrest 87, Skyline 51
Homedale 58, Payette 36
Jerome 61, Burley 55
Lake City 64, Post Falls 29
Lakeland 68, Kellogg 49
Lighthouse Christian 49, Murtaugh 40
Madison 63, Idaho Falls 31
Melba 71, Cole Valley 52
Middleton 69, Nampa 47
Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 30
Moscow 71, Sandpoint 57
Mountain Home 48, Wood River 41
N. Gem 44, Watersprings 41
Nampa Christian 50, Marsing 33
Pocatello 71, Preston 67
Rigby 64, Blackfoot 39
Rimrock 69, Greenleaf 29
Shelley 55, Bonneville 48
St. Maries 66, Timberlake 51
Vallivue 60, Columbia 49
Weiser 51, Parma 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
