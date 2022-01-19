Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ambrose 62, New Plymouth 50 Camas County 74, Dietrich 57 Castleford 59, Hansen 52 Centennial 72, Skyview…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 62, New Plymouth 50

Camas County 74, Dietrich 57

Castleford 59, Hansen 52

Centennial 72, Skyview 48

Century 64, Twin Falls 34

Council 73, Tri-Valley 40

Fruitland 45, McCall-Donnelly 37

Hillcrest 87, Skyline 51

Homedale 58, Payette 36

Jerome 61, Burley 55

Lake City 64, Post Falls 29

Lakeland 68, Kellogg 49

Lighthouse Christian 49, Murtaugh 40

Madison 63, Idaho Falls 31

Melba 71, Cole Valley 52

Middleton 69, Nampa 47

Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 30

Moscow 71, Sandpoint 57

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 41

N. Gem 44, Watersprings 41

Nampa Christian 50, Marsing 33

Pocatello 71, Preston 67

Rigby 64, Blackfoot 39

Rimrock 69, Greenleaf 29

Shelley 55, Bonneville 48

St. Maries 66, Timberlake 51

Vallivue 60, Columbia 49

Weiser 51, Parma 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.