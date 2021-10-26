Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14
Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11
Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1
Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17
Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Sports

