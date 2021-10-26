All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|15
|10
|Evansville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|14
|Quad City
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Peoria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Fayetteville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|Knoxville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Pensacola
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|11
|17
|Vermilion County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Macon
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Evansville, 8 p.m.
