Swiss teen Dominic Stricker wins on grass debut in Stuttgart

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 1:00 PM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker made his grass-court debut with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over Radu Albot at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, hit 10 aces and held his nerve in both tiebreakers to set up a second-round meeting with the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-2 to earn a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-4, 6-1.

Jordan Thompson beat Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 for an all-Australian clash against fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur in the second round.

Germans Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann also progressed.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

