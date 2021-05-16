CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 1:39 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 8 3 .727
Modesto (Seattle) 8 3 .727
San Jose (San Francisco) 6 5 .545 2
Stockton (Oakland) 4 7 .364 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 6 4 .600
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 6 5 .545 ½
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 6 .400 2
Visalia (Arizona) 1 10 .091

___

Friday’s Games

Fresno 6, Visalia 5, 11 innings

Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

San Jose 14, Stockton 3

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2

Saturday’s Games

Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 3

Fresno 14, Visalia 4

San Jose 2, Stockton 0

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

