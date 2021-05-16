Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Modesto (Seattle)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|1
|10
|.091
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Fresno 6, Visalia 5, 11 innings
Modesto 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
San Jose 14, Stockton 3
Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 2
|Saturday’s Games
Modesto 9, Rancho Cucamonga 7
Inland Empire 9, Lake Elsinore 3
Fresno 14, Visalia 4
San Jose 2, Stockton 0
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Stockton at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.