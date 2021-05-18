CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 10:13 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 8 5 .615
Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417
Hartford (Colorado) 5 8 .385 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 11 .154 6
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 11 .083
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 9 3 .750
Erie (Detroit) 9 4 .692 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 4 .692 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 8 4 .667 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 1
Harrisburg (Washington) 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Binghamton 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Akron 6

Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron 3, Reading 1

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, noon

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

