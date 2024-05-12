Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 12, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 8 (206) at CLEVELAND
at DALLAS 1 (213½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -162 Toronto +136
Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102
Cleveland -116 at TEXAS -102
at HOUSTON -172 Oakland +144
at SEATTLE -146 Kansas City +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -122 at N.Y METS +104
at ATLANTA -144 Chicago Cubs +122
at MILWAUKEE -134 Pittsburgh +116
at ARIZONA -148 Cincinnati +126
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
LA Dodgers -180 at SAN FRANCISCO +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -172 Miami +144
Washington -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108
St. Louis -120 at LA ANGELS +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -111 at N.Y RANGERS -108
at COLORADO -134 Dallas +112

