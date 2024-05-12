NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 8 (206) at CLEVELAND at DALLAS 1 (213½) Oklahoma City MLB Monday American…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|8
|(206)
|at CLEVELAND
|at DALLAS
|1
|(213½)
|Oklahoma City
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-162
|Toronto
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Cleveland
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Oakland
|+144
|at SEATTLE
|-146
|Kansas City
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-122
|at N.Y METS
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-144
|Chicago Cubs
|+122
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|Pittsburgh
|+116
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|Cincinnati
|+126
|at SAN DIEGO
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|LA Dodgers
|-180
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-172
|Miami
|+144
|Washington
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
|St. Louis
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-111
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-108
|at COLORADO
|-134
|Dallas
|+112
