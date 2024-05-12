NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 8 (206) at CLEVELAND at DALLAS 1 (213½) Oklahoma City MLB Monday American…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 8 (206) at CLEVELAND at DALLAS 1 (213½) Oklahoma City

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -162 Toronto +136 Tampa Bay -120 at BOSTON +102 Cleveland -116 at TEXAS -102 at HOUSTON -172 Oakland +144 at SEATTLE -146 Kansas City +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -122 at N.Y METS +104 at ATLANTA -144 Chicago Cubs +122 at MILWAUKEE -134 Pittsburgh +116 at ARIZONA -148 Cincinnati +126 at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176 LA Dodgers -180 at SAN FRANCISCO +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -172 Miami +144 Washington -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108 St. Louis -120 at LA ANGELS +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -111 at N.Y RANGERS -108 at COLORADO -134 Dallas +112

