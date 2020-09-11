PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70 Purse: $1.8 Million First Round Dicky Pride 32-33_65…

Dicky Pride 32-33_65

David Toms 33-32_65

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65

Jerry Kelly 33-33_66

Paul Goydos 32-34_66

Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66

Steve Flesch 34-32_66

Robert Karlsson 34-33_67

Gene Sauers 33-34_67

Steve Stricker 32-35_67

Robin Byrd 33-35_68

John Daly 33-35_68

Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68

Jay Haas 33-35_68

Billy Mayfair 34-34_68

Scott McCarron 34-34_68

David McKenzie 34-34_68

Woody Austin 34-34_68

Bernhard Langer 33-35_68

Fred Couples 32-36_68

Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68

Ernie Els 34-34_68

Tom Lehman 32-36_68

Omar Uresti 35-34_69

Steve Pate 34-35_69

Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69

Glen Day 32-37_69

Brandt Jobe 34-35_69

Larry Mize 33-36_69

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69

Joe Durant 34-35_69

Kent Jones 33-36_69

Mike Weir 35-34_69

Bob May 34-36_70

Darren Clarke 35-35_70

Dudley Hart 33-37_70

Rod Pampling 34-36_70

Michael Allen 35-35_70

Ken Duke 34-36_70

Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70

Brett Quigley 36-34_70

Doug Barron 35-35_70

Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70

Rocco Mediate 34-36_70

Len Mattiace 35-35_70

Mike Goodes 35-36_71

Shane Bertsch 35-36_71

Jeff Sluman 34-37_71

Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71

Rich Beem 35-36_71

Tim Herron 35-36_71

Marco Dawson 36-35_71

Tim Petrovic 34-37_71

David Frost 37-34_71

Joey Sindelar 35-36_71

Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71

Scott Parel 35-36_71

Lee Janzen 35-37_72

Carlos Franco 36-36_72

Steve Jones 36-36_72

Scott Dunlap 36-36_72

Retief Goosen 35-37_72

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72

Tom Byrum 35-37_72

Tom Gillis 38-35_73

Stephen Leaney 36-37_73

Scott Verplank 35-38_73

Chris DiMarco 35-38_73

Colt Ford 39-35_74

Blaine McCallister 35-39_74

Fred Funk 35-39_74

Mark Brooks 36-38_74

Corey Pavin 35-39_74

Olin Browne 38-36_74

Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75

Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75

John Harris 37-38_75

Dan Forsman 36-39_75

Kirk Triplett 39-36_75

Cameron Beckman 35-40_75

John Huston 37-41_78

