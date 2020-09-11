PGA Tour Champions Sanford International Scores

|Friday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
|Purse: $1.8 Million
|First Round
Dicky Pride 32-33_65
David Toms 33-32_65
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-33_65
Jerry Kelly 33-33_66
Paul Goydos 32-34_66
Paul Broadhurst 32-34_66
Steve Flesch 34-32_66
Robert Karlsson 34-33_67
Gene Sauers 33-34_67
Steve Stricker 32-35_67
Robin Byrd 33-35_68
John Daly 33-35_68
Duffy Waldorf 34-34_68
Jay Haas 33-35_68
Billy Mayfair 34-34_68
Scott McCarron 34-34_68
David McKenzie 34-34_68
Woody Austin 34-34_68
Bernhard Langer 33-35_68
Fred Couples 32-36_68
Kevin Sutherland 35-33_68
Ernie Els 34-34_68
Tom Lehman 32-36_68
Omar Uresti 35-34_69
Steve Pate 34-35_69
Jesper Parnevik 35-34_69
Glen Day 32-37_69
Brandt Jobe 34-35_69
Larry Mize 33-36_69
Jeff Maggert 34-35_69
Joe Durant 34-35_69
Kent Jones 33-36_69
Mike Weir 35-34_69
Bob May 34-36_70
Darren Clarke 35-35_70
Dudley Hart 33-37_70
Rod Pampling 34-36_70
Michael Allen 35-35_70
Ken Duke 34-36_70
Colin Montgomerie 36-34_70
Brett Quigley 36-34_70
Doug Barron 35-35_70
Ken Tanigawa 33-37_70
Rocco Mediate 34-36_70
Len Mattiace 35-35_70
Mike Goodes 35-36_71
Shane Bertsch 35-36_71
Jeff Sluman 34-37_71
Frank Lickliter II 34-37_71
Rich Beem 35-36_71
Tim Herron 35-36_71
Marco Dawson 36-35_71
Tim Petrovic 34-37_71
David Frost 37-34_71
Joey Sindelar 35-36_71
Wes Short, Jr. 34-37_71
Scott Parel 35-36_71
Lee Janzen 35-37_72
Carlos Franco 36-36_72
Steve Jones 36-36_72
Scott Dunlap 36-36_72
Retief Goosen 35-37_72
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72
Tom Byrum 35-37_72
Tom Gillis 38-35_73
Stephen Leaney 36-37_73
Scott Verplank 35-38_73
Chris DiMarco 35-38_73
Colt Ford 39-35_74
Blaine McCallister 35-39_74
Fred Funk 35-39_74
Mark Brooks 36-38_74
Corey Pavin 35-39_74
Olin Browne 38-36_74
Gary Nicklaus 36-39_75
Ángel Cabrera 36-39_75
John Harris 37-38_75
Dan Forsman 36-39_75
Kirk Triplett 39-36_75
Cameron Beckman 35-40_75
John Huston 37-41_78
