Guridi late header rescues point for Alaves in draw with Girona

MADRID (AP) — Jon Guridi scored deep in stoppage time for host Alaves to draw with Girona 2-2 in the…

MADRID (AP) — Jon Guridi scored deep in stoppage time for host Alaves to draw with Girona 2-2 in the Spanish league on Friday.

The header nine minutes in was the midfielder’s second goal of the game and just his third in 33 starts this season.

“The reward of the last-minute goal is for all those chances that I have had this season and not scored,” he said.

Alaves came into the match on the back of consecutive wins against Atletico Madrid, Celta de Vigo and Valencia but Eric Garcia put Girona 1-0 up with a header after just four minutes.

The home side leveled eight minutes later when Giuliano Simeone’s precise cut back was converted by Guridi.

Yangel Herrera’s magnificent finish two minutes before halftime made it 2-1.

Alaves was in 11th place, and Girona was in second, two points ahead of Barcelona, which has a game in hand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.