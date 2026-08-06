Column: Stefon Diggs won’t just help Jayden Daniels — he’ll unleash him

WTOP's Rob Woodfork outlines why new Commanders receiver Stefon Diggs' homecoming doesn't represent nostalgia but the reliable target that turns Jayden Daniels' bounce-back season into something meaner.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Stefon Diggs won’t just help Jayden Daniels — he’ll unleash him

Nearly two months ago, I said in my DC Sports, Filtered commentary: the Washington Commanders’ receiving corps behind Terry McLaurin was a bet on hope. Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, a rookie in Antonio Williams, a couple of low-cost veteran fliers in Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson — a competition with no proven answer at the top, and little sign that room could produce the next McLaurin.

Adam Peters just ended the competition, and he did it with a name that changes the math on the entire offense.

Four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs. Gaithersburg kid. Maryland Terp. Coming home on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $12 million. And before anyone files this under nostalgia — a hometown vet chasing a feel-good lap before retirement — understand what Washington actually just bought.

This isn’t a legacy signing. It’s the single move most likely to turn Jayden Daniels loose for the JD5 Get-Back Tour I just told you is coming in 2026.

The problem Diggs solves

Plenty of column space has been dedicated to what went wrong for the 2025 Commanders. But even when Daniels was upright during last season’s 10-game injury cascade, the passing game had a structural flaw: there was no one defenses had to respect opposite McLaurin. And when McLaurin’s own body betrayed him — his five-year 1,000-yard streak snapped by a quad injury that cost him seven games — the offense had to rely on a rotation of street free agents, practice squad lifers and rookies not yet ready for the spotlight.

As a result, Washington’s passing attack finished in the league’s bottom five in yards per game and defenses could confidently roll coverage at Terry and dare the rest of the room to beat them. Nobody did.

If Diggs is equal or better than he was in 2025, he fills that hole easily. And the numbers prove it.

last year, the Commanders had the #5 highest incompletion rate due to WR error this year, their #2 most expensive WR after Terry McLaurin was Treylon Burks ($1.9M) adding Stefon Diggs not only was massively needed… his skill set is perfect in DC w Jayden Daniels, great… https://t.co/vVOEtjiKtx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 5, 2026

The receipts

Strip away the name recognition and look at what Diggs actually did in New England in 2025 — almost a year removed from a torn ACL, in his age-32 season, on limited snaps:

He caught 82.5% of his targets, the best reception rate of any wide receiver in the NFL.

He dropped two passes all season. Two. A drop rate right around 2%.

By the advanced metrics (TruMedia), he generated +0.68 EPA per target and a 17.4% catch rate over expected — meaning he hauled in far more than a typical receiver would have on the same throws.

Pro Football Focus graded him 87.5, top-seven among 81 qualifying receivers. Pro Football Network’s Impact metric ranked him fourth.

He was one of just four receivers in football to clear 400 yards from the slot and 400 more lined up out wide — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua and Zay Flowers were the others.

Then he went out and caught passes on a postseason run to Super Bowl LX.

Stefon Diggs ranks amongst WR last year Receiver Score: 2nd

Yards per Route Run: 3rd

Catch Rate over Expectation: 2nd — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 5, 2026



This is not a receiver trading on his past. By the analytics, Diggs was one of the most reliable targets in the sport last season — and he did it while the Patriots capped his playing time to barely more than half the offense’s snaps. He’s actually better than the WR2 this offense has been missing: opposite a healthy McLaurin, Diggs is more of a 1b.

Why it unlocks Daniels specifically

Here’s the part that matters most, and it’s about fit, not just talent.

Diggs doesn’t manufacture greatness. He removes the friction from it.

The Diggs on the receiving end of the Minneapolis Miracle and routinely torched defenses 40 yards downfield is mostly gone — his average target last year traveled under nine yards, making present-day Diggs more of a possession receiver.

But that isn’t a knock in this offense. It’s the whole point. New coordinator David Blough is expected to move Daniels under center more and lean on play-action and rhythm after two years of Kliff Kingsbury’s static, shotgun-heavy scheme. The new system runs on quick, high-percentage answers — exactly what an 82.5%-catch-rate possession receiver provides.

Two things happen when you give a quarterback coming off an injury-wrecked year a chain-mover who’s open on time and catches everything: Defenses can no longer bracket McLaurin without paying for it, which frees him to be Scary Terry again. And Daniels gets an outlet that lowers the pressure to create something with his legs — which matters for a team that surrendered 41 sacks and put its franchise quarterback in harm’s way too often.

Diggs doesn’t just add production. Every dropback becomes easier.

That’s the unlock. A healthy McLaurin stretching the field, a healthy Diggs moving the chains underneath and a quarterback who no longer has to be a hero on every snap.

The pattern worth noticing

Here’s what should make Commanders fans sit up: This isn’t the first time Diggs has walked into a young quarterback’s building right before the leap.

In 2019, Bills QB Josh Allen threw for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns and completed a league-worst 58.8% of his passes — a big arm and a running punchline about his accuracy.

Buffalo traded for Diggs that offseason. In 2020, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns, jumped to 69.2% completion, made his first Pro Bowl and finished second in MVP voting. The Bills went from good to genuine contender.

Sound familiar? It should, because it just happened again in the same division. Drake Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024. Diggs arrived in New England the following year, and Maye led the entire NFL in passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt on his way to 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, a Pro Bowl, a runner-up MVP finish and a trip to Super Bowl LX.

And it isn’t only a Diggs phenomenon. When Philadelphia traded for A.J. Brown in 2022, Jalen Hurts made his first Pro Bowl, finished second in MVP voting and took the Eagles to a Super Bowl. The through-line isn’t the specific receiver. It’s what happens to a talented young quarterback the moment his front office finally hands him more than one target defenses have to respect.

Now, I’m not going to insult you by claiming Diggs caused those leaps on his own. Allen did the accuracy work himself and has continued to thrive after Diggs’ departure. Maye had a new and experienced staff in his first full season as a starter following his 13-start rookie campaign.

Correlation isn’t causation, and I’ll label a prediction a prediction. But it’s fair to notice that the same receiver has been in the building for two of the more dramatic young-quarterback jumps of the past six years, and to ask whether the common denominator deserves more credit than the skeptics give him. That’s the bet Washington just made on him and Jayden Daniels.

Where I could be wrong

There are real reasons this could fail.

First, everything above is contingent on health — Daniels’ health above all. No receiver fixes a quarterback who can’t stay on the field, and availability, not weaponry, was the story of 2025. Diggs raises the ceiling; he doesn’t guarantee anyone reaches it.

Second, he turns 33 in November, more than a year past the typical receiver’s point of diminishing returns. Diggs’ game has already shrunk to the short and intermediate stuff. If he loses another step and the separation goes, the margin between elite efficiency and on-field liability narrows in a hurry — especially when this prediction hinges on said efficiency traveling intact to a new system.

Third, the resume has worn a lot of different letterhead — this is Diggs’ fifth NFL team and fourth in four seasons — and the early exits earned him a reputation. He left Minnesota after he skipped practice and absorbed a $200,000 fine. He departed Buffalo on sour terms in 2023 as his role and target share shrank. For years, “wears out his welcome” was a fair book on him (along with keeping him the hell away from your sister).

But the recent chapters read like a different player.

Text about Steph Diggs from his time in NE: Here was our experience. He was one of if not the team leader. Vocal leader, would break down the team each day to start practice. Worked his ass off. Would check in with Vrabel and ask him if there was messaging he wanted him to get… pic.twitter.com/KZSzeZZrO0 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) August 5, 2026

As that account makes plain, he never once griped about targets — the very thing that soured Buffalo. (A lost, ACL-shortened cameo in Houston aside, that’s the version who’s shown up lately.) The knock on Diggs used to be temperament. At this point, it’s just age and availability — and those, at least, Washington priced into a one-year deal.

And I’m not going to pretend the off-field chapter didn’t happen. Diggs was charged with felony strangulation after a December 2025 dispute with his former personal chef.

He was found not guilty in May, and the NFL closed its own review in June without discipline, citing insufficient evidence. Those are the facts of the record. Washington structured this as a low-cost, one-year bet in part because the front office was comfortable with that resolution — but fans are allowed to weigh it for themselves, and I’d be doing you a disservice to bury it.

The bottom line

The biggest hole on this roster is filled — correctly, and somewhat quietly. Peters passed on the louder, more familiar (and increasingly problematic) Brandon Aiyuk option and landed a veteran receiver who fits what this team says it’s about: production without the drama, on a deal that commits Washington to nothing beyond this season.

If Jayden Daniels is healthy, Stefon Diggs is the difference between “can he do it again?” and an offense nobody in the NFC East wants to see two or three times. That’s what Peters really bought: not a receiver, but the second headliner for the Get-Back Tour. Jayden Daniels handles the rest — and the NFL had better circle their dates.

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