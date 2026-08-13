13-year-old boy was driving stolen car in Germantown crash that killed Virginia father of 5

Montgomery County police on Wednesday identified the man who was killed as 58-year-old William Vance Payne II.

A 13-year-old boy was driving the stolen vehicle that struck another vehicle in Germantown, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, killing a man and injuring the teen driver and six passengers in the vehicle he was driving, who are all 12-15 years old, according to police.

Montgomery County police on Wednesday identified the man who was killed as William Vance Payne II, 58, of Virginia. He was driving a 2007 Toyota Matrix along Clopper Road when a stolen 2015 Kia Optima, driven by the 13-year-old boy on Great Seneca Highway, entered the intersection of the two roads and struck the Toyota, police said.

The crash happened at around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived to find both vehicles severely damaged. Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a father of five — a young son, two young daughters and two adult daughters — according to a GoFundMe page set up by family and friends.

The teen driver was taken to the hospital in a condition police described as critical but stable. The six passengers in the Kia were all also taken to hospitals. Inside the Kia were four girls, ages 14, 14, 13 and 12, and two boys, ages 15 and 12, along with the driver.

One of the two vehicles significantly damaged after a crash in Germantown, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue At least one person is dead and at least six others are injured after a two-vehicle crash near Kingsview Park in Germantown, Maryland, Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Dozens of first responders went on the scene and managed to get everyone out of those cars on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue One of the two vehicles was significantly damaged after a crash in Germantown, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The other vehicle overturned after a crash in Germantown, Maryland, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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The Kia was reported stolen from a home in Germantown several hours after the collision, police said.

The investigation into the crash may take several weeks to months to complete, police said. The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide which criminal charges, if any, are filed once it receives the evidence.

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