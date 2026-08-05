Column: From Jordan to Jayden — How a lost second season becomes a launchpad

WTOP's Rob Woodfork says Michael Jordan's injury-shortened sophomore season offers a compelling blueprint for why Jayden Daniels shouldn't be judged by his lost 2025 campaign.

As the Washington Commanders rolled through Detroit on their way to the NFC Championship Game in January 2025, head coach Dan Quinn said that if Jayden Daniels were a basketball player, he’d want the last shot.

It’s a fitting image, considering Daniels is just a kid from San Bernardino, California, who idolizes the late Kobe Bryant, talks about the Mamba mentality like scripture and still laces up Kobe cleats at practice.

But Quinn, without quite meaning to, had described a different hoops legend. The one who, like Daniels, was an ascending Rookie of the Year whose encore season was mostly lost to injury — only to mold the wreckage into one of the greatest careers we’ve ever seen.

In 1985, Michael Jordan broke his foot three games into his second season in Chicago. The Bulls were 3-0 and looked dangerous. Then Jordan came down wrong against Golden State, cracked the navicular bone, and disappeared for 64 games. Chicago limped to 30-52 as the highlight-reel rookie who’d averaged 28 points per game was suddenly a second-year question mark.

You know how that story ends. Jordan forced his way back onto a minutes limit, then dropped 63 points on a Celtics team stacked with hall of famers, a playoff record that still stands four decades later. Larry Bird walked off the floor and called it “God disguised as Michael Jordan.” The next season, fully healthy, Jordan scored 3,041 points and averaged 37.1 a night.

The lost second year wasn’t the ceiling. It was the launchpad.

Compare that to Daniels.

As a rookie in 2024, he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, ran for six more, and produced the most total yards and touchdowns of any rookie in NFL history. He transformed a 4-13 franchise into a 12-win contender who played in the NFC Championship Game, something Washington hadn’t seen in 33 years.

We’ve already relived his injury-riddled 2025 season, a campaign that fell apart one joint at a time and turned a phenom into someone the football world suddenly seems eager to move past.

Consider the receipts, fresh off the presses. EA Sports launched Daniels at an 80 overall rating in the Madden 27 video game — five points below his peak, and, remarkably, only the seventh-best rating on his own roster. His physical tools remain elite, including a 90 injury rating that suggests EA isn’t exactly worried about his durability. But the game’s overall verdict is unmistakable.

Daniels’ 2024 draft classmates, Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, both cracked the game’s top 10 quarterbacks, blessed with Madden’s highest development tier, X-Factor. The No. 2 overall pick and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year got neither; Daniels checks in as the game’s 18th-rated quarterback, downgraded from X-Factor to Superstar as if one lost season suddenly carried more weight than the greatest rookie season a quarterback has ever authored.

Then, The Athletic dropped its annual quarterback tiers, the survey that polls coaches and executives across the league. On paper, Daniels held serve — Tier 2 this year, Tier 2 last. But the floor gave out underneath him. He slid from sixth overall a year ago to 13th, his average ballot dropping from 1.72 to 2.32, and he mustered exactly one Tier 1 vote. One. The same total as Baker Mayfield and Trevor Lawrence, and fewer than Maye — again, the guy drafted after him. A year removed from an MVP-caliber rookie campaign, NFL decision makers looked at Jayden Daniels and, almost to a person, shrugged.

Here’s why that’s a mistake: Washington ensured Daniels entered this offseason healthy instead of spending it recovering. During the spring, Quinn called his quarterback “a relentless competitor” whose gift is “the ability to deliver in clutch moments,” a player “always wanting to prove and get to that space.” He talked about the “extra hunger” that comes back after a lost year — “there’s nothing wrong with turning up the heat a little bit.”

At the Combine, Quinn cut it down to two words: savage competitor.

Injury fortunes change. DNA doesn’t. You either have that killer instinct or you don’t. And Daniels, like Jordan, has shown on more than one occasion he has it.

The skeptics will say that a scrambling QB who took hits to the knee, the hamstring and the elbow is a durability risk, not a bounce-back candidate. Fair. That’s the bet.

But it’s a bet with precedent on its side. Neither player entered the pros carrying durability concerns: Jordan never missed a game during his three seasons at North Carolina and Daniels missed only two across five college seasons at Arizona State and LSU. What derailed both of them in year two wasn’t a body breaking down. It was the kind of rotten luck that eventually finds everyone with the audacity to play a sport at its highest level.

Jordan’s foot healed. The competitor underneath it never changed. That’s the part the offseason ratings and the tiers can’t measure. You can pull a man’s X-Factor tag and hand him one lonely Tier 1 vote.

None of it changes the only thing that ever mattered about Jayden Daniels: When the game is on the line, he wants the ball in his hands.

Sleep on him if you want. History suggests that’s a dangerous bet.

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