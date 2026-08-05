Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

FILE – Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) covers New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File) AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File FILE – New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks off the field before the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Stefon Diggs is signing with the Washington Commanders, according to a person familiar with the agreement.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not yet been announced.

Diggs gives quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense a proven, experienced wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin. The agreement for next season is reportedly worth up to $12 million.

The move also brings Diggs, who grew up in Gaithersburg, Maryland, near his hometown for the first time since his collegiate career at Maryland.

Stefon Diggs is heading back to his DMV roots ‍ From Our Lady of Good Counsel as a 5-Star recruit to the Washington Commanders as an 11-year NFL veteran pic.twitter.com/pqFN1OZL5H — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 5, 2026

Diggs joins Washington for a 12th season in the NFL after playing the 2025 season with New England. He had 99 catches for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games, including the playoffs.

Diggs previously played for Minnesota, Buffalo and Houston during a career that included an All-Pro selection in 2020, when he led all players with 127 catches and 1,535 yards. At each stop, he was paired with a young quarterback, including Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud.

New England released him in March, and the 32-year-old went unsigned in free agency while facing strangulation and other criminal charges in connection with a dispute with his former private chef. Diggs was found not guilty in May, and the league said in June he would not face any discipline after a review determined there was not enough evidence to punish him under its personal conduct policy.

WTOP’s Rob Woodfork contributed to this report.

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